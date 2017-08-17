Hankins Joins Peoples Bank, Collins

Josh Hankins has joined Peoples Bank and will serve as a Loan Officer in the Collins Office.

Hankins, a lifelong resident of Magee, is a 2013 graduate of Simpson Academy.

He attended Copiah Lincoln Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he completed studies in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. While attending USM, Hankins worked in the Collections Department of another community bank.

He is the son of Billy Wayne and Stephanie Hankins, and is a member of Corinth Baptist Church.