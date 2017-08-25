Harness awarded Oliver N. King Veteran Scholarship

Magnolia Federal Credit Union recently announced that Roy Harness as the recipient of the 2017 Oliver N. King Veteran Scholarship of $2,000.

Harness, a native of McComb, served in the Unites States military from 1974 until 1977. Migrating to California, Harness worked traveling jobs, but due to medical disabilities suffered while serving he became dependent on drugs to ease the discomfort. After returning to Jackson to rehabilitate, Harness enrolled in Drafting and Designing classes at Hinds Community College. It was there he realized he wanted to serve other veterans who had been through the same situations he experienced.

Harness received a two-year scholarship to complete a Baccalaureate Degree in Social Work at Jackson State University, and with the help of this scholarship, he will continue his pursuit of his Master’s Degree. Harness’ goal is to serve men and women who suffer from alcohol and drug addiction.

The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a veteran who has exhausted government aid, or who might not otherwise have the financial means to further his/her post-high school education.