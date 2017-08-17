Herrington of MSU Public Affairs inducted into Southern Public Relations Federation’s Hall of Fame

Checky Herrington, Mississippi State University’s marketing research analyst in the Office of Public Affairs, has been inducted into the Southern Public Relations Federation’s Hall of Fame. A native of Louisville, he has more than three decades of experience in public relations, marketing and brand-strategy development.

Since joining the university in 2014, Herrington has spearheaded the “We Ring True” branding initiative, which has garnered numerous awards, including Best of Show for the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s recent Prism Awards competition. The Office of Public Affairs also has been recognized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education District III for branding/identity and external communications, and last year “We Ring True” won 23 awards at the Southern Public Relations Federation’s annual conference, including four Lantern Awards, the organization’s top honor.

Before returning to his alma mater, Herrington enjoyed a 30-year career with Entergy Corp., leading the company’s communications efforts. During this time, he received many awards and honors, including recognition from the Public Relations Society of America with the Silver Anvil Award for work as a team member during and after Hurricane Katrina.

In 2014, Herrington received the Accreditation in Public Relations designation from PRSA’s University Accreditation Board, and in 2015, he was inducted into PRSA’s College of Fellows.