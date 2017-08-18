Holmes Community College wins 11 CPRAM awards

Members of the Communications and Marketing/Recruiting Departments of Holmes Community College won 11 awards, including a Grand Award, from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi annual conference.

Steve Diffey, Mary Margaret Busby and Katherine Ellard from the Communications Department and Stephanie Wood and Barin von Foregger from the Marketing/Recruiting Department along with former employees Hilliary O’Briant and Jim Tomlinson each received awards.

Diffey and von Foregger were co-winners of the Grand Award, which was a broadcast production to entice prospective students to enroll at the College.

Winners were:

» Sports News Story, Diffey, Graphic Edge Bowl game story, first place

» Sports News Story, Diffey, Graphic Edge Bowl game preview, second place

» Newsletter, Ellard, Stephanie Wood, Jim Tomlinson and Hilliary O’Briant, Pawprints, first place

» Brochure, Wood, EMS brochure, third place

» Television Spots, von Foregger and Steve Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Academic Classes, first place

» Television Spots, von Foregger and Steve Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Career-Technical Classes, third place

» Radio Programs, Diffey, Josh West and Chris Ebelhar, Graphic Edge Bowl Game, first place

» Web Page, von Foregger and Jim Tomlinson, MyHolmes, first place

» Web Page, von Foregger and Jim Tomlinson, Holmescc.edu, second place

» New Media/Social Media, Busby and von Foregger, HCC Grid (blog.holmescc.edu), first place

» Grand Award, Television Spots, von Foregger and Diffey, WLBT Bookend for Academic Classes