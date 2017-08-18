HORNE LLP Promotes 15 Ridgeland Team Members

HORNE LLP, a top 50 accounting and business advisory firms nationally, recently announced the promotion of 15 Ridgeland team members.
» Ben Boykin (Government Services), Senior Associate.
» Chris Hood (Government Services), Supervisor.
» Ted Watson (Government Services), Supervisor.
» Sam Dyse (Government Services), Supervisor.
» Malanda Stewart (Government Services), Supervisor.
» Holly Smith (Government Services), Manager.
» Bill Wadlington (Government Services), Senior Manager.
» Derrick Mason (Healthcare), Senior Associate.
» Hayley Deer (Healthcare), Supervisor.
» Heather Chase (People FIRST), Associate.
» Katie Culpepper (Marketing), Senior Associate.
» Marla Gardner (Marketing), Senior Associate.
» Kendra Sue Robinson (Marketing), Senior Associate.
» Ryan Wallace (HORNE Cyber), Supervisor.
» Betsy Wilson (People Growth and Engagement), Supervisor.
