House leader’s top aide becoming $10K-a-month consultant

A top aide to the Mississippi House speaker will become a $10,000-a-month consultant.

Nathan Wells has been Speaker Philip Gunn’s chief of staff since 2012, when House members elected the Republican from Clinton as their leader.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Wells has made $135,000 a year as a full-time House employee. Wells says he will run his own company focused on energy efficiency while working as a policy and communications consultant for Gunn — some of the same tasks he has done on staff.

The state Ethics Commission told Wells he can run his own company and work as a consultant for state government.

Rebekah Staples has worked as a $10,000-a-month consultant for Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves during legislative sessions while also working in government relations for private clients.