Instacart is latest link in metro Jackson grocery home delivery

By JACK WEATHERLY

The days of home delivery of dairy products were long gone till megachains recently found a way to make use of an expanded version of that old business model.

One of the latest delivery systems, Instacart, will start working in the Jackson area on Thursday, servicing customers of Kroger, Petco and Whole Foods.

Kroger said in May that it would test delivery using Uber, the ride-sharing firm, before the end of the year in its Delta Division, which includes much of Mississippi, including Jackson.

Calls to the Kroger division for this article as to how the use of Instacart might affect plans with Uber were not returned.

The Whole Foods-Instacart connection will not have an immediate major impact in Mississippi as the only one in the state is in Jackson.

However, Whole Foods shareholders are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the sale of Whole Foods, with 450 stores, the day before Instacart service starts in Mississippi.

Walmart, the top competitor for Kroger, announced Monday that it is expanding its online delivery serve to Dallas and Orlando, adding them to list of four other cities, San Jose, Calif.; Denver; Phoenix and Tampa. Instacart also delivers for independent grocers around the country, according to Martha Vargas, operations manager for the company.

Instacart, which was founded in 2012 in San Francisco, is looking to hire 100 shoppers for its Jackson area operation, Vargas said. Its market includes 231,000 households in 23 zip codes in Jackson, Brandon, Byram, Pearl, Richland, Flowood, Madison, Annadale, Ridgeland, Clinton, Raymond, Western Hills, Terry, Anse, Florence, Whitfield and Goshen Springs she said.

With the Uber connection, the deliveries would be made for a fee.

In Richmond, Va., for instance, the delivery charge is $11.95, which includes $4.95 for the Kroger ClickList fee, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Instacart will charge $5.99 per delivery, with a $35 minimum, usually within two hours. For delivery within an hour after the order is placed the charge is $7.99, Vargas said.

Normal hours of operation are between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., she said.