IP recognizes 6 Team Members of the Month for May

Six IP Casino Resort Spa employees were recently honored for their dedication to customer service in May.

Honorees included front-of-house team members Linda Livingston (Table Games), Savanah Schraeder (Highlights Sports Lounge) and Emmalee Winston (Senses Spa & Salon); and back-of-house team members Jesse Necaise (Security), Molly Olier (Hotel) and Bryan Styron (Food & Beverage).

In addition, one team member is recognized each month for his or her commitment to working safely with the Safety Spotlight Award. May’s recipient was Brittany Smith (Infusions Coffee Bar).

Honorees are entered in a drawing to receive special prizes, including dining and parking specials, cash prizes, and the chance be named the Team Member of the Year, and win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hawaii.