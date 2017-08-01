IRR merger expands market expertise across Mid-South

Integra Realty Resources of Jackson and Gulfport, and Integra Realty Resources of Memphis have recently merged and made staffing changes.

IRR offices in Jackson, Gulfport and Memphis are commercial real estate consultation services.

The team now includes seven MAI-designated appraisal professionals, a mark of excellence in the field, and eight additional appraisal analysts on staff, along with experienced administrative support and industry-leading technology.

John R. Praytor, MAI, senior managing director in Jackson, J. Walter Allen, MAI, senior managing director in Memphis, and James “Jim” Turner, MAI, director of appraisal production for the combined offices, continue in their leadership roles.

Promotions include: Michelle Alexander, MAI and a HUD approved MAP appraiser, to managing director of multi-family residential valuations; Jonathan Stone, MAI, to director of industrial valuations; Eugene K. “Kenny” Owen Jr., Certified General Appraiser, to director of going concern business, hospitality, convenience store and self storage valuations.

Jennifer C. Rigby, MAI, will serve as director of quality control and appraisal review, and Leslie R. North, MAI, will serve as managing director in Gulfport and support quality control for the south Mississippi market.