Jackson-area students complete summer internships with Cocharn

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) recently commended four Jackson-area students who completed eight-week summer internships in his Washington office and the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Carley Causey of Jackson worked with Cochran’s administrative staff this summer, in addition to working on constituent services. Causey, a Jackson Preparatory School graduate, is a senior business law major at the University of Mississippi. She is the daughter of Ken and Rachel Causey of Jackson.

Haley Grantham of Star provided research for the Senator’s national security legislative team. Grantham is a third-year law student at the University of Mississippi School of Law with a concentration in Remote Sensing, Air, and Space Law. The McLaurin High School graduate earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Mississippi State University in 2015. She is the daughter of Alfred and Becky Grantham of Star.

Logan Mardis of Flowood assisted Cochran’s office in several capacities, including working with Cochran’s education aides, and assisting with constituent services, correspondence, and administrative tasks. Mardis is a senior marketing major at Mississippi State University. A Northwest Rankin High School graduate, Mardis is the daughter of Todd and Kim Mardis of Flowood.

Shawn Porter of Jackson was selected by Cochran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to work with the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee. He assisted with hearing preparation and legislation for the Interior panel, as well as the subcommittees on Homeland Security, Foreign Operations, and Financial Services-General Government. A graduate of Forest Hills High School, Porter earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies degree in biology and wildlife, fisheries, and aquaculture in 2017 from Mississippi State University. He is parents are Esther Fisher and stepfather Greg Taylor of Jackson.

The Cochran internship program is designed to give young Mississippi students an opportunity to experience the federal legislative process and the operation of a U.S. Senate office.