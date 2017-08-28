E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Economic Development » Jackson County ANCHOR Awards presented

Jackson County ANCHOR Awards presented

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers August 28, 2017

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce recently presented its 9th Annual ANCHOR Awards. The ANCHOR Awards honor, reward and celebrate the achievements of small businesses and non-profit organizations in the community.

The 2017 winners and nominees of the 9th Annual ANCHOR Awards were:

Small Business Category 1: Compton Engineering, Inc. (winner); Audiowave Car Stereo; Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina; Belk of Gautier; Cable One, Inc.; Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty, Inc. – Pascagoula “CBAR”; Compton Engineering, Inc.; Floor Trader; Gibson Electric Motor Sales & Service, Inc.; Gulf Coast Marine Supply; Island Winds Title Company, LLC; Perkins Tire & Polaris, Inc.; and Southern Belles Like Big Bows.

Small Business Category 2: Community Bank (winner); Community Bank; Hancock Bank; Keesler Federal Credit Union; and Team Waste Gulf Coast.

Rookie Category: Whimsy Books & Toys, LLC (winner); Nura Juice; QuadMed, Ingalls Family Health Center; State Farm Insurance – Brenda Thompson; and Whimsy Books & Toys, LLC.

Non-Profit Category: Feeding the Gulf Coast (winner); Dream Program, Inc.; Feeding the Gulf Coast; Jackson County Civic Action Committee; Jackson County Literacy Council, Inc.; Jackson-George Regional Library System; Kiwanis Club of Pascagoula; Mississippi Power Community Connection Jackson/George Chapter; Pascagoula River Audubon Center; and Second Baptist Christian Academy.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*