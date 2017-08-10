Jackson County Utility Authority receives Plant of the Year Award

The Jackson County Utility Authority’s Pascagoula-Moss Point Wastewater Treatment Facility has been awarded the Most Outstanding Wastewater Treatment Facility for 2017 by the Mississippi Water Environment Association.

All four of the JCUA’s treatment plants have won the Outstanding Plant of the Year Award. The Gautier Facility in 1999, the Escatawpa Facility in 2010, the West Jackson County Facility in 1996, and the Pascagoula- Moss Point Facility in 1988, 2004 and for the third time in 2017.

The Pascagoula-Moss Point Wastewater Treatment Plant treats the wastewater south of the Escatawpa River. The plant was purchased from the City of Pascagoula in 1981, and since that time has been owned and operated by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Regional Wastewater, and then the Jackson County Utility Authority. The JCUA has been the recipient of millions of dollars of federal grant funds to make the extensive renovations, extensions and improvements to the plant required to meet legal standards for wastewater discharge.