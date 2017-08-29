Jennifer Prather named Director of Tourism for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership

Jennifer Prather has been named Director of Tourism, for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

Prather joined the Greater Starkville Development Partnership in January 2013 as Special Events and Projects Coordinator to direct and oversee multiple special events for the GSDP and has served as Interim Director of Tourism since April 2016.

In this role, Prather will lead the Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Starkville Main Street association, focusing on the development and implementation of programs and campaigns to further establish and promote Starkville as a premier destination in the State of Mississippi and enhance quality of life for all citizens.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership is comprised of the Starkville Area Chamber of Commerce, Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority, Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Starkville Main Street Association.