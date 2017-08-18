Jesse Houston joins Fine & Dandy team

Jesse Houston has been named culinary director and acting executive chef of Fine & Dandy, an upscale burger restaurant that opens this fall in The District at Eastover. Miller Hospitality, a Jackson-based restaurant development company, is behind Fine & Dandy

A James Beard Semi Finalist for “Best Chef South” in 2016, Houston most recently worked in Jackson at Saltine Oyster Bar, a concept he opened in 2014 that was named one of Bon Appétit’s “Best Restaurants” and one of Southern Living’s “Best New Restaurants.” He first moved to Jackson in 2010 to assist Chef Craig Noone in opening Parlor Market and briefly worked under John Currence at City Grocery in Oxford. A native of Dallas, Houston attended Texas Culinary Academy and has been featured in Garden & Gun, Southern Living and Bon Appétit. Most recently, Houston has traveled the world to explore cuisine with stops in Japan and Vietnam, as well as a four-month residency in Tulum, Mexico.