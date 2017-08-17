Jeuitt takes communications, marketing role with Red Cross

Tamica Smith Jeuitt was recently named the director of communications and marketing manager for the American Red Cross Mississippi Region.

She was employed with the Red Cross from 2008 through 2012 as a local chapter communications officer. Before her return to the organization, Jeuitt was the senior communications specialist for the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church.

Jeuitt also worked as the weekend news anchor and reporter for WJTV in Jackson. She has 23 years combined work experience in broadcast journalism and public relations with media groups in Louisiana, Alabama and Indiana. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jeuitt lives in Madison County with her husband, Rob Jay, and daughter, Madison.