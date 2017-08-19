John McKay named Executive Vice President of Mississippi Manufacturers Association

John McKay has been named Executive Vice President of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association.

McKay will have the responsibility of overseeing many of MMA’s core functions. This will include government affairs, membership services, and communications, as well as special projects critical to the advancement of manufacturing in the state of Mississippi. In his previous role as Deputy Director of Government Affairs, McKay played a pivotal role in passing legislative priorities that lowered taxes, eliminated regulatory barriers, and enhanced economic opportunities for manufacturers throughout the state.

Prior to joining MMA, McKay was an ICMA (International City/County Management Association) Management Fellow with the Sarasota County Government in Sarasota, Fla. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and English from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Public Administration from the College of Charleston. McKay and his wife, Kasey, are originally from Brandon and live in Jackson with their three daughters, Cella, Edie and Holland.