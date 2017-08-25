JSU announces administrative changes as the fall term begins

Debra Mays-Jackson has been named vice president and chief of staff at Jackson State University, one of three administrative changes. Veronica Cohen is the new vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, and Maxine Greenleaf recently joined Jackson State University’s Department of Communications and Marketing as executive director.

Mays-Jackson’s responsibilities will include the Department of Public Safety, Title III, Student Affairs, the Mississippi e-Center@JSU and legislative issues. A JSU alum, Mays-Jackson holds a bachelor of arts in music, a master of arts in music education; and a specialist degree in education administration from the HBCU. She earned her doctorate in education administration from Mississippi State University. Before JSU, she was the first woman vice president of Hinds Community College-Utica Campus.

Cohen has more than 25 years of higher education experience. Prior to joining JSU, Cohen was the associate vice president of major and planned gifts at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She has also previously served as the vice president for university advancement at Mississippi Valley State University, as well as administrative positions at the Medical University of South Carolina, College of Dental Medicine; Springfield College; Lincoln University, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Cohen holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Saint Augustine’s College in North Carolina and a master’s in community counseling psychology from Springfield College in California.

Greenleaf, a native of Kosciusko, spent four years as the director of communications and marketing at her alma mater Mississippi Valley State. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and received her master’s in mass communication and journalism from Kent State University. Previously, Greenleaf has served as the director of public relations for the Leflore County School District.