Mississippi's Must Reads
Lauren Black named to inaugural Forbes list of America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Banking & Finance, Law & Accounting, Newsmakers August 18, 2017

Lauren Black

Lauren Black, Certified Financial Planner at Phillips Financial and financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, was recently named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors.” The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online July 25, 2017.

The Forbes ranking of “America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors,” developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of advisers with a minimum of four years of experience and weighing factors like telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor Shook receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

