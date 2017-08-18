McKinnon named by Governor to Second Term on Appraisal Board

Doug McKinnon, MAI, has been reappointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to a second four-year term on the Mississippi Appraisal Licensing & Certification Board. He currently serves as Board Chairman for 2017. McKinnon, a 40-year veteran of the appraisal industry, is Senior Vice-President, Chief Appraiser, and Environmental Officer at BankPlus in Ridgeland.
