MGCCC named 2017 Great College to Work For

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has been named a 2017 Great College to Work For with an Honor Roll distinction by the Chronicle of Higher Education. MGCCC’s top-rated categories are Compensation and Benefits, Job Satisfaction, Professional/Career Development Programs, Respect and Appreciation, Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship, and Teaching Environment.

Through the survey conducted by ModernThink LLC and information compiled from the U.S. Department of Education, MGCCC was identified as excelling in six of 12 categories. The survey involved nearly 50,000 employees at 281 institutions, including almost 100 two-year colleges. All accredited institutions in the United States with an enrollment of at least 500 were invited to participate.