Millsaps College names LeAnne Brewer Director of Executive Education

LeAnne Brewer of Madison is the director of executive education at Millsaps College, a newly created role in which she works with the Mississippi business community to develop professional education and training programs that use the expertise of professors in the Else School of Management at Millsaps.

Brewer served as executive director of the former Foundation for Public Broadcasting in Mississippi from 2013-2016. From 2011-2013, she worked as a consultant and assisted Gretchen and Bill Cook of Parents & Kids Magazine with the launch of three new market areas for the magazine.

Brewer began her career in television ad sales management with LoveComm. She continued her career with Comcast Spotlight after it purchased LoveComm.

A native of Winona, Brewer is a 1988 magna cum laude graduate of Millsaps who earned a B.A. in English.

She is married to Maj. Gen. Allen Brewer, retired assistant adjutant general, Mississippi Army National Guard. The Brewers are the parents of two children — Will, a 2016 Millsaps graduate who is working on a doctorate at Baylor University, and Shelby Leigh, a sophomore at Mississippi State University.

Brewer is a Rotarian who has served as president of the Rotary Club of Jackson. She has been a board member of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi since 2005 and has served on the boards of The Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi.