Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association names new leaders

Stephen Franks has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Franks is the dealer principal of Chevrolet–Buick–GMC in Kosciusko and Crowson Auto World in Louisville. As Chairman, Franks will serve in the highest elected position for the Association.

Dwayne Blackmon has been elected Chairman-Elect. Blackmon is the owner of Dwayne

Blackmon Chevrolet in Tupelo. Michael Van Veckhoven has been elected Secretary-Treasurer. Van Veckhoven is the Dealer Principal of New South Ford and Nissan of Meridian.

Members of the Board of Directors are Jonathan Allen, Allen Toyota, Gulfport; Lee Bullock, Bullock Toyota, Louisville; Michael Joe Cannon, Cannon Motors Of Mississippi, Oxford; Bobby Dalgo, Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep,, Pascagoula; Jeff Field, Landers Automotive Group , Southaven; Bill Griffis, Griffis Motors, Philadelphia; Neil Johnson, John O’Neil Johnson Toyota And Hyundai, Meridian; Todd Mixon, Courtesy Motors, Hattiesburg; Trudy Higginbotham Moody, Mercedes of Jackson, Jackson; Tony Petro, Petro Nissan, Hattiesburg; Doug Wilson, Wilson Auto Group, Ridgeland MADA represents the new car and truck dealers in Mississippi.