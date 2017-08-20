Mississippi Municipal League elects officers for 2017-2018

The Mississippi Municipal League elected new officers for 2017-2018 at its Conference in Biloxi.

Mayor Les Childress of Flora was elected President of MML. Mayor Glen Barlow of French Camp ascended to the office of First Vice President, and Mayor Billy Hewes of Gulfport was appointed as Second Vice President after running unopposed for the position.

Established in 1931, MML represents 295 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities.