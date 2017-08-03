Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency holds 4th Annual Spero Awards

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) recently hosted its 4th Annual Spero Awards, which recognize hospital partners, medical professionals, corporate partners and donor ambassadors who work with MORA to promote organ, eye and tissue donations

The highest honor, the Award of Distinction, went to Martha Fulcher of OCH Regional Hospital in Starkville.

Other Spero Award recipients:

» Most Supportive Ancillary or Healthcare Staff – Leslye Bastos Ortega, University of Mississippi Medical Center

r» Nurse Champion of the Year- Brian Buckley, St. Dominic Hospital

» Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year- Christy Barrick, University of Mississippi Medical Center SICU

» Physician Champion of the Year- Dr. Edward Pellarano, Forest General Hospital

» Hospital Leadership of the Year Award- Lisa Miller, North Sunflower County Medical Center

» Most Supportive Tissue Hospital- Baptist Medical Center, Yazoo City

» Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital- Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg

» Most Supportive Mortuary Services- Marshall Funeral Home, Biloxi

» Most Supportive Coroner- Clayton Cobler, Lauderdale County Coroner

» Community Faith Leader of the Year- Fr. Ken Ramon-Landry, Sacred Heart Church

» Volunteer of the Year- Adrian Murry, donor mom, Hattiesburg

» Donation Advocate of the Year- Bert Turcotte, John C. Stennis Hospital

» Red Heart Award- Picayune Department of Public Safety Station

» Corporate Partner of the Year- Party City, Flowood

» Most Supportive Surgical Staff – Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg

» Most Supportive Critical Care Staff- Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg

» Storyteller Award – Billy Watkins – Clarion Ledger

Mississippi Lions Eye Bank presented the Gift of Sight Award to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and the Partners in Vision Award to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Hospital Excellence Awards were awarded to 12 hospitals who have achieved national organ donation performance standards: Garden Park Medical Center; Greenwood Leflore Hospital; Hancock Medical Center; Merit Health Biloxi; Merit Health Central, Jackson; Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson; North Mississippi Medical Center; Anderson Regional Medical Center; Forrest General Hospital; Memorial Hospital at Gulfport; St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson; University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.