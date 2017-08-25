E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Newsmakers » Mississippi Trucking Association Awards 16 Scholarships
Mississippi Trucking Association Awards 16 Scholarships

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers, Transportation August 25, 2017

Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation recently awarded 16 scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year. Recipients were, from left: Ricky Burrow (Mike McLarty Endowment), Michael Arrington (H. Dean Cotten Endowment), Jermeria Arrington (H. Dean Cotten Endowment), Philip Tapscott, Kenna Kuhn, Quinn Frommeyer (J.Fayard Endowment), Chandler Powell, Marty Jones (R. Gene Holmes Endowment) and Gabriel Barrios (Vernon G. Sawyer Endowment). Not Pictured: Ryeley Jacobs, Julia McKinney, Brooks Rahaim, Peyton Richards, Emily Moran (G. Larry Kerr Endowment), Reid Cooley (G. Larry Kerr Endowment), and Gabriella Thompson (Mike McLarty Endowment)

