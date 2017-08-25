Mississippi Trucking Association Awards 16 Scholarships

Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation recently awarded 16 scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year. Recipients were, from left: Ricky Burrow (Mike McLarty Endowment), Michael Arrington (H. Dean Cotten Endowment), Jermeria Arrington (H. Dean Cotten Endowment), Philip Tapscott, Kenna Kuhn, Quinn Frommeyer (J.Fayard Endowment), Chandler Powell, Marty Jones (R. Gene Holmes Endowment) and Gabriel Barrios (Vernon G. Sawyer Endowment). Not Pictured: Ryeley Jacobs, Julia McKinney, Brooks Rahaim, Peyton Richards, Emily Moran (G. Larry Kerr Endowment), Reid Cooley (G. Larry Kerr Endowment), and Gabriella Thompson (Mike McLarty Endowment)
