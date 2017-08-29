E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

MSU Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Lei Chen, pictured with MSU President Mark E. Keenum (left) and MSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development David Shaw (right), has received the Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award from Oak Ridge Associated Universities. (Photo by Russ Houston)

MSU engineering professor receives Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Architects & Engineering, Education, Newsmakers August 29, 2017

Lei Chen, A Mississippi State University assistant professor of mechanical engineering, is among 37 researchers to receive the Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award, a prestigious junior faculty grant from Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

Chen was recognized for his research on metallic additive manufacturing.

The award provides $5,000 in seed money for research. Chen also will receive a matching $5,000 contribution from MSU.

Additive manufacturing offers the ability to fabricate customized, complex metallic parts traditionally unobtainable for a variety of applications, such as on-site, rapid fabrication of metallic bone implants with patients, and replacement parts in remote aerospace locations such as outer space.

Prior to working at MSU, Chen was a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University and a research fellow at Southampton University in the United Kingdom. Chen obtained his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the National University of Singapore in 2012.

