MSU engineering professor receives Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award

Lei Chen, A Mississippi State University assistant professor of mechanical engineering, is among 37 researchers to receive the Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award, a prestigious junior faculty grant from Oak Ridge Associated Universities.

Chen was recognized for his research on metallic additive manufacturing.

The award provides $5,000 in seed money for research. Chen also will receive a matching $5,000 contribution from MSU.

Additive manufacturing offers the ability to fabricate customized, complex metallic parts traditionally unobtainable for a variety of applications, such as on-site, rapid fabrication of metallic bone implants with patients, and replacement parts in remote aerospace locations such as outer space.

Prior to working at MSU, Chen was a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University and a research fellow at Southampton University in the United Kingdom. Chen obtained his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the National University of Singapore in 2012.