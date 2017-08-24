MSU’s Adkerson receives national PGA honor

Jeff Adkerson, director of Mississippi State University’s PGA Golf Management program, is the 2017 recipient of the Professional Golfers’ Association National Horton Smith Award. The honor recognizes golf professionals for outstanding and continuing contributions to professional education.

The two-time MSU alumnus has received the Gulf States PGA’s Horton Smith Award four times.

Earlier this year, Adkerson became one of approximately 350 people since 1969 to earn the PGA’s Master Professional in Golf Operations distinction, given to PGA Professionals that demonstrate the highest degree of excellence. Adkerson joined the MSU College of Business’ PGA Golf Management program in 2003 and became the program’s director in 2007. He is president of the Gulf States PGA and was named Mississippi Golf Professional of the Year in 2009 and 2011.