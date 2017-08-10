Musselwhite recognized for dedication to MSU campus safety

Alicia F. Musselwhite (center), Mississippi State’s fire prevention and life safety officer, was recently named 2017 Fire Code Official of the Year by the Building Officials Association of Mississippi, the professional organization whose members administer and enforce state building and related codes. Musselwhite, a Florida native who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MSU, assumed her current duties in 2009. She previously was laboratory manager in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. Her current role is part of MSU’s Office of Environmental and Health Safety, a division of the Office of Research and Economic Development. B.J. Malley, deputy state fire marshal, (second from left) presented the award. With them are (from left) Michael S. Parsons, MSU environmental and health safety director; Amy Tuck, MSU vice president for campus services; and Glynn Babb, emergency and safety officer for the Board of Trustees, State Institutions of Higher Learning. (Photo by Russ Houston/Courtesy of MSU)