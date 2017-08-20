Neurosurgeon joins Merit Health staff

Neurosurgeon Menarvia Nixon Gaddis, MD, has joined the medical staff of Merit Health Central.

Nixon Gaddis specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of disorders of the nervous system, including trauma, tumors, infections of the brain or spine, and developmental and degenerative diseases of the spine.

Nixon Gaddis completed her neurological surgical residency at Louisiana State University’s Health Science Center in Shreveport, La. She holds her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington DC. She also holds her bachelor of science degree from Howard University.

Nixon Gaddis was named valedictorian of her medical school class, and was awarded the Association of Academic Surgery Student Research Award. She was named AOA Honor Medical Society President and ranked top of her class all four years.

Nixon Gaddis is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, Women in Neurosurgery, Association of Women Surgeons and the American Medical Association. She serves as an HIV/AIDS peer educator and evaluator, and as a facilitator for the peer education training program for the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO).