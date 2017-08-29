E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
(Courtesy of PRCC Public Relations)

New employees at PRCC

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Education, Newsmakers August 29, 2017

New employees at Pearl River Community College are, seated, from left, Ryan Trevathan, football offensive coordinator; Amanda Lawler, biology instructor; Sarah Simmons, adult education navigator at Forrest County Center; Cassie Reid, FCC biology instructor; Shari Brooks, Hancock Center English instructor; Stephanie Clark, Hattiesburg WIN Center case manager. Standing, John Ladner, unmanned aerial systems instructor; Erick Moffett, chemistry instructor; Jeff Tinnon, FCC chemistry instructor; Alexandra Kennedy, advisor; Daphne Stevens, coaching and professional development specialist; Tim Donati, FCC electronics instructor; Melanie Davis, early childhood academy coordinator; Deloris Butler, Hattiesburg WIN Center adult education-computer instructor; and Darby Lenoir, Picayune WIN Center adult education-computer instructor. Not pictured is associate degree nursing instructor Malcolm Hotzman.

