New employees at PRCC

New employees at Pearl River Community College are, seated, from left, Ryan Trevathan, football offensive coordinator; Amanda Lawler, biology instructor; Sarah Simmons, adult education navigator at Forrest County Center; Cassie Reid, FCC biology instructor; Shari Brooks, Hancock Center English instructor; Stephanie Clark, Hattiesburg WIN Center case manager. Standing, John Ladner, unmanned aerial systems instructor; Erick Moffett, chemistry instructor; Jeff Tinnon, FCC chemistry instructor; Alexandra Kennedy, advisor; Daphne Stevens, coaching and professional development specialist; Tim Donati, FCC electronics instructor; Melanie Davis, early childhood academy coordinator; Deloris Butler, Hattiesburg WIN Center adult education-computer instructor; and Darby Lenoir, Picayune WIN Center adult education-computer instructor. Not pictured is associate degree nursing instructor Malcolm Hotzman.
Tagged with: Alexandra Kennedy Amanda Lawler Cassie Reid Daphne Stevens Darby Lenoir Deloris Butler Jeff Tinnon Malcolm Hotzman Melanie Davis Pearl River Community College Ryan Trevathan Sarah Simmons Shari Brooks Stephanie Clark Tim Donati