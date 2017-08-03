New interior designer at architecture firm

Kenny King has joined Dale Partners Architects, P.A., as an Interior Designer. King is a graduate of Delta State University, and has more than three decades of national and international interior design experience.

Having recently lived and practiced commercial and residential interior design in the San Francisco Bay Area for 28 years, King was exposed to diverse sectors of design and acquired strong interior design philosophies and practical knowledge. Some favorite past projects include commercial developments located in Beijing, China, a corporate facility for Silicon Valley Startup Hot Wire, and campus wayfinding for Google.

Outside of work, Kenny holds a black belt ranking in two traditional Kung Fu styles of martial arts, and enjoys spending time with his wife Laura, and Elizabeth and Tuptos, two Lionhead Rabbits.