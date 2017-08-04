New Ocean Springs development part of condo trend

By LISA MONTI

The Thrash Group of Hattiesburg is basing its new all-inclusive condo community in Ocean Springs on similar developments thriving throughout the country. The Inlet will offer an upscale place to live along with a restaurant, shops, a clubhouse and resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park and water views with access to nature trails.

“There isn’t one in Mississippi but we’ve seen it work in other markets like Orange Beach and Destin and we think it’s time to bring something like it to the Coast, especially Ocean Springs,” where the real estate market is robust, said Tracey Ross, director of asset management for the developers.

After presenting several proposals, Thrash got final approval from the city four months ago to proceed.

“We spent years designing a project for this site and are very excited to finally be bringing all of our plans to fruition. Being in our home state, The Inlet is a special project for us and we can’t wait to get started,” Ike Thrash, president of The Thrash Group, said in a press release.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last month but rain has delayed the start of construction. “Once we break ground and get going, construction will take about 14 months,” Ross said. “We’re ready to pull permits. We hope to start in 30 to 60 days.”

Even before construction begins, the developers are seeing interest in the $10 million development that’s been in the works for some time.

Potential buyers include retirees and business professionals looking to own but not maintain a home. “A lot of people don’t want to have to keep up a yard and a pool but they can still have the benefits of ownership,” Ross said.

The Inlet will have 95 condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans in five buildings. The condos will range from $170 to $185 per square foot.

There will be a 6,000-square-foot restaurant on the bottom floor of one building and 6,500 square feet for retail tenants in another. The developers are in talks with several restaurants and are considering what residents might want to fill the retail space. “We are trying to encompass the whole lifestyle, where residents can live, eat and shop here,” Ross said.

The location at 2501 Bienville Blvd. fronts U.S. 90 and is near the beach and downtown’s concentration of restaurants and shops. The development will overlook the Twelve Oaks Walking Trail, a protected property overseen by the Land Trust of the Mississippi Coastal Plain. The Thrashes donated 18 acres to the Land Trust for walking trails, she said.

Cynthia Sutton, executive director of the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce said, “We were delighted to hear about the new development and see the rendering at the ribbon cutting hosted in June. The development would be a great addition to the community and it would bring in more economic growth to Ocean Springs. This development takes in the nature and walkability of Ocean Springs.”

For more information on The Inlet, visit inletresidences.com.