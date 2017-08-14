Pietz named MGCCC dean of Business Services at Jefferson Davis Campus

Kady Pietz has been approved as dean of Business Services at the Jefferson Davis Campus by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Board of Trustees. Before joining Gulf Coast, Pietz, of Pass Christian, served as the director of Operations and Outreach at The University of Southern Mississippi on the Gulf Park Campus. She holds a master of science in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Administration and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Human Capital Development, both from USM.

She previously served as the executive director of Hancock County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and as chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Automated Systems Project with USM. Pietz is active in the community and has previously held executive officer positions for National CASA Rural Advisory Board, Coast Young Professionals, CASA Mississippi, Southern Miss Staff Council, and Long Beach Grid Iron. She is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast and currently serves on the board of directors for the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, she received an Award of Excellence for her leadership in the Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival and was also named a recipient of Coast Young Professional’s Forever Young award.

An avid golfer and New Orleans Saints season ticket holder, Pietz spends most of her personal time outdoors. She considers advocacy, volunteerism, and active mentorship the most significant contributions in her life for others.