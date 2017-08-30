Plans announced for Fondren hotel; groundbreaking expected within 30 days

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Heritage Hospitality Group announced plans on Wednesday to build a 125-guestroom Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel in Fondren.

The hotel will be built with the medical corridor in mind. Otherwise, it is geared toward multi-day business travelers and others, according to group Chief Executive Chico Patel.

The project will add “another piece to the Fondren business and economic renaissance,” Patel said in a release.

Financing for the project will be provided for BancorpSouth, he said. Residential and commercial properties on the two-acre site on State Street between Fondren Place and Lorenz Avenue that are at the end of their useful life will be demolished, Patel said.

Construction should begin in the next 30 days and take about 14 months, with an early 2019 opening expected.

In addition to 125 suite-style rooms, an outdoor courtyard, an indoor pool, the urban-modern style of architecture and furnishings aredesigned to be in harmony with other neighborhood developments.

Rooms overlooking State Street will have balconies. There will be about 4,000 square feet of retail space.

It will also support stays at nearby medical facilities, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, St. Dominic’s, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

