Planters Bank hires two new lenders in Southaven

Charles Burnett, III, President of Desoto County Planters Bank-Desoto County, has announced the appointment of two veteran commercial bankers. Long-time Desoto County resident Shirley Stevens is now Planters Bank First Vice President, and Hernando resident Ken Ibsen is Planters Bank Vice President-Lending.

Stevens has nearly 30 years of commercial banking experience, having served in both commercial and commercial real estate lending for institutions across the state. Her customer base includes home builders, hotels, churches, shopping centers as well as a variety of investment projects. A graduate of Memphis State, Stevens also graduated from the American Institution of Banking School as well as Moody’s School of Banking.

Married, the mother of two and the grandmother of two, Stevens has been involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, St. Jude-Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity. Stevens is also a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven.

A 2008 University of Mississippi graduate with a B.S. in business administration, Ibsen has a broad base of experience in Mississippi’s commercial banking industry, having served as a credit analyst, a commercial loan portfolio manager and as a loan officer.

Ibsen serves on the Board of Trustees for Leadership Desoto, and is active in the Krewe of Hernando, a non-profit organization of fathers and friends focused on community improvement. Ibsen has also served in the Rotary Club in Hernando. He and his wife, the former Annabelle Reed of Oxford, are expecting their first child in November.