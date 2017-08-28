President Lee Royce announces retirement at Mississippi College

Mississippi College President Lee Royce will retire in May after 16 years as the leader of the Clinton school.

The 65-year-old Miami, Florida native was president at Baptist-affiliated Anderson University in South Carolina before becoming MC’s leader in 2002. At the time, enrollment stood at 3,200 students. there are nearly 5,200 students enrolled today, including more than 400 at MC Law in downtown Jackson. There were just nine international students when he arrived. In 2017, there are more than 300 students from nearly 40 nations.

Royce, who earned three degrees from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was named Clinton’s outstanding citizen of the year. He was saluted by the Council for the Advancement & Support of Education as the District III chief executive of the year in the Southeast region.

Royce and his wife, Rhoda, intend to life near their son, Mark Royce, who is a college teacher in northern Virginia.