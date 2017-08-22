Regulators, utility split on Kemper Power Plant rates

Regulators and Mississippi Power Co. disagree over how much money the company should get for the functioning portion of its Kemper County power plant.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. wants customers to pay for $277 million in assets than the Public Utilities Staff believes is justified. Although the difference would initially have little impact on rates, staff Executive Director Virden Jones says customers would pay substantially more over time under Mississippi Power’s plan.

Jones says Mississippi Power would be overcharging. Mississippi Power says it’s entitled to even more money, and that it needs solid financial support to recover from the $6 billion it’s already lost on Kemper.

Monday, the utility filed documents seeking a Public Service Commission vote on its proposal. Commissioners say they’ll meet to discuss the situation.