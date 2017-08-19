Rick Barry Assumes Duties As 2017-2018 President Of The Mississippi Bar

Meridian attorney, Rick Barry has assumed the position of President of The Mississippi Bar. The Bar is composed of over 11,000 attorneys who are licensed to practice law in Mississippi. Barry is the 112th President of the association.

Active in the legal profession, Barry has served as President of the Lauderdale County Bar Association, President of the Young Lawyers Division of The Mississippi Bar, President of the Fellows of the Young Lawyers of The Mississippi Bar, and Chair of the Bar’s Health Law Section. Barry was inducted as a Mississippi Bar Foundation Fellow.

Barry has been the Board Attorney for the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors for more than 20 years and is General Counsel of the Board of Directors of Rush Health Systems, Inc. He is currently General Counsel for the Meridian Housing Authority and for Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Inc. He was inducted as a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and is a member of the Lamar Order. Barry practices with the firm Barry, Palmer, Thaggard, May & Bailey, LLP, where he has practiced law for 38 years.