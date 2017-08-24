Ross & Yerger names Michael Addison newest Shareholder

Ross & Yerger insurance agency has named Michael Addison as its newest company shareholder. Addison is a producer who joined the company in 2014. He provides risk management, insurance and bonding services, with a focus in construction and manufacturing industries.

Addison graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor in Business Administration. Additionally, he is an Accredited Adviser in Insurance, a designation that displays a commitment to professional excellence. Addison is an active member of several business organizations, including Associated Builders and Contractors, Mississippi Manufacturing Association, Community Development Foundation and Tupelo Young Professionals. He is a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, a graduate of the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute, and has volunteered for multiple causes. Addison attends First United Methodist Church, and he and his wife, Emily, reside in Tupelo, with their daughter Milly.