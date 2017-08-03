Sanderson Farms awarded 3 Public Relations awards

Sanderson Farms’ Corporate Communication Department recently won three awards, including a Judge’s Choice award, during the Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s Prism Awards competition in Hattiesburg.

The poultry producer received PRAM’s Judge’s Choice award and a PRism Award for the publication of the annual Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report. In addition, Sanderson Farms won a second PRism Award for the company’s publication of the Sanderson Farms Newsletter, a monthly magazine reaching more than 600,000 annual readers across 42 states.

Both of Sanderson Farms’ award-winning publications were created by the two founding members of the company’s Corporate Communication Department, Ashley Rea, Communication Manager, and Lorin McAlpin Pugh, Graphic Designer. Rea served as Managing Editor and Copywriter for both publications while Pugh served as the Graphic Designer and Contributing Photographer.

Other contributors from Sanderson Farms included Robin Robinson, Director of Organization Development and Corporate Communication; Hilary Burroughs, Director of Marketing; Pic Billingsley, Director of Development and Engineering; Brenda Flick, former Manager of Environmental Services; Dwayne Holifield, Manager of Environmental Services; and Stephanie Shoemaker, Manager of Environmental Services.

PRAM is a statewide organization consisting of nearly 600 of the greatest public relations professionals in Mississippi. Each year, the organization recognizes public relation efforts that rise above the rest with the prestigious PRism Award.