Mississippi's Must Reads
Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its June Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Month Nominees and winners. Nominees (and winners) with General Manager John Ferrucci (center) are, from left: Jeffry Carlson (Employee of the Month), Slots; Martin Navarro (Supervisor/Manager of the Month), Buffet Sous Chef; Samantha Reis, Group Sales; Mary Oakes, Facilities; Gillian Joseph, Soft Count; Brandon Schmid (Employee of the Month), Player Services; and Charlie Nieves, Executive Chef. Nominees and winners each received gifts and prizes including cash and gift certificates. (Courtesy of Silver Slipper Casino)

Silver Slipper recognizes top June employees

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Gaming, Newsmakers August 17, 2017

