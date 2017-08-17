Silver Slipper recognizes top June employees

Silver Slipper Casino recently recognized its June Employee and Supervisor/Manager of the Month Nominees and winners. Nominees (and winners) with General Manager John Ferrucci (center) are, from left: Jeffry Carlson (Employee of the Month), Slots; Martin Navarro (Supervisor/Manager of the Month), Buffet Sous Chef; Samantha Reis, Group Sales; Mary Oakes, Facilities; Gillian Joseph, Soft Count; Brandon Schmid (Employee of the Month), Player Services; and Charlie Nieves, Executive Chef. Nominees and winners each received gifts and prizes including cash and gift certificates. (Courtesy of Silver Slipper Casino)