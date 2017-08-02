South Mississippi State Hospital employees graduate from State Personnel Board certification program

Karl Hess and Dr. Scott Willoughby, employees of South Mississippi State Hospital, were among almost 50 government employees representing numerous Mississippi agencies who recently graduated from the Certified Public Manager program offered by the Mississippi State Personnel Board.

Hess, of Pearl River County, is the Risk Management Director at SMSH. He was initially hired in May 2006 and left briefly in 2012 only to return in 2013.

Willoughby, a native of south Louisiana, has served as the hospital’s Psychologist and Program Director since September 2003. He lives in Hattiesburg.

The two presented a project entitled, “Streamlining the Formal Debriefing Process,” that was awarded model project designation.