Southeastern Freight Lines promotes Mackey to Service Center Manager in Jackson

Patrick Mackey has been promoted to service center manager in Jackson for Southeastern Freight Lines, a regional less-than-truckload service.

Mackey started his career with Southeastern as a part-time freight handler nearly seven years ago, in Waynesboro, Va.. He has since served in a variety of roles, including: full-time freight handler, management trainee, inbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, outbound supervisor, operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Nashville.

Mackey will move to Mississippi from Nashville, Tennessee, and looks forward to the opportunities the move to Mississippi will provide.