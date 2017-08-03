Southern Miss AOP Chapter Installs New Officers

The University of Southern Mississippi Chapter of the Association of Officer Professionals recently installed new officers for 2017-18. The new officers include, from left: Jennifer Lewis, President (Compliance Coordinator/Office of General Counsel); Katie Kitchens, President Elect (Reservation Specialist/Thad Cochran Center); Elizabeth Killinger, Vice President (Disability Specialist/Office of Disability Accommodations); Jennifer Brown, Secretary (Office Manager/Gulf Park-College of Education and Psychology); Erin Sessions, Treasurer (Administrative Assistant/Theatre); and Cory Williams, Immediate Past President (Systems Administrator/iTech). (Photo by Kelly Dunn/Courtesy of USM)