Starks Elected as NAHU Secretary

Eugene Starks of Benefit Administration Services, Ltd., in Ridgeland has been elected Secretary to the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) Board of Trustees.

Starks’ mission is to give individual members the tools they need to build strong local chapters that will create the solid foundation NAHU needs to deliver on national issues.

Starks is a partner with BAS, a full-service employee benefits TPA, consulting, and brokerage company.

Starks most recently served as the national chairman of NAHU’s nonpartisan political action committee, HUPAC, where he was responsible for raising over a million dollars in the last election cycle. Starks also served as president of the Mississippi Association of Health Underwriters and president of the Jackson Association of Health Underwriters. He was also the chairman of the Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers where he runs CSIHP, a training and certification program for self-funded health plan administrators and brokers.

Starks attained his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern Mississippi, and is a graduate of the United States Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management.