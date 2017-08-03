Straub named founding associate director of NDSU Institute for Cyber Security Education and Research

Mississippi State alumni Jeremy Straub was recently named as the founding associate director of the North Dakota State University’s new Institute for Cyber Security Education and Research. The institute will coordinate efforts at NDSU and across the North Dakota University System related to network, infrastructure, software and other computer security education and research.

Straub’s role is integral in kicking off institute activities. He will be teaching a course related to cyber-physical system (such as robots, UAVs and spacecraft) cyber security in the Fall, one of the first courses taught that qualifies towards the new cyber security student recognition within the NDSU Department of Computer Science’s bachelor’s degrees.

Straub leads projects related to securing the systems and software used for 3D printing and the development of intrusion detection technologies for self-driving cars. He has also worked on satellite intrusion detection and cryptography.

Straub also directs work on spacecraft development, robotics and autonomous systems. He received a MBA from Mississippi State in 2010, before going on to complete his Ph.D. in Scientific Computing at the University of North Dakota.