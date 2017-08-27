Trustmark Promotes Bridget Lowery to Vice President

Trustmark has promoted Bridget Lowery to Vice President at its corporate headquarters in Jackson, where she serves as Direct Consumer Underwriter.

Lowery has 23 years of banking experience and has completed both the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College.

Lowery is board member of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce, as well as board member and past president for Friends of Mississippi State Hospital.