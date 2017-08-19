Trustmark promotes Brooke Meeks to Vice President

Brooke Meeks has been promoted to Vice President at Trustmark’s corporate headquarters in Jackson, where she is Talent Acquisition Manager.

Meeks has 13 years of banking experience. She earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Business Administration from Mississippi College. Additionally, Meeks earned the Society of Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certification, as well as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.

She is involved in a variety of professional and community organizations, including the Capital Area Human Resource Association, the Society of Human Resource Management, as well as the Junior League of Jackson, where she serves as ticket processing chair for Mistletoe Marketplace.