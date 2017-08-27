Trustmark Promotes Sylvia Woodard to Vice President

Trustmark has promoted Sylvia Woodard to Vice President at its corporate headquarters in Jackson, where she serves as Compensation Analyst.

Woodard has 13 years of banking experience. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Jackson State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with an emphasis in Business Administration from Tougaloo College.

Woodard is a board member for Leadership Greater Jackson, Inc., board member of Freedom House Canton, financial officer for the Ark of Safety Ministry, volunteer for Stewpot, as well as member of the Society for Human Resource Management.