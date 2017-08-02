USM Business Grads Record Top Scores on CPA Exam

University of Southern Mississippi alums Bradley Floore and Stephen Broome received the Gold and Silver honors respectively at the recent annual convention of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Floore, who graduated in 2016 with a double major in finance and accounting was awarded the 2016 Fred T. Neely Gold Medal.

Broome, who earned his undergraduate degree in accounting in 2014 and MPA in 2015, received the 2016 T.E. Lott Silver Medal.

The Fred T. Neely Gold Medal is presented to the candidate who achieved the highest scores on the CPA exam of candidates who completed all four parts of the exam during the 2016 calendar year. Broome received the T.E. Lott Silver Medal Award for receiving the second highest total score on the Certified Public Accountants’ (CPA) exam among Mississippi candidates who passed in 2016.

Floore, a native of Gautier, is working as an Investment and Credit Analyst for the Office of the State Treasurer of Georgia.

Broome, a Jackson native, works as an accountant for Robert Donnell CPA in Hattiesburg, and as an auctioneer for several dealers-only automobile auctions.